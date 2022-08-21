Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death. Metropolitan Police officers were called at 4.06pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene. Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to have been in his 80s, and there have been no arrests.