Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

Sunday World Video Team

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death. Metropolitan Police officers were called at 4.06pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene. Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to have been in his 80s, and there have been no arrests.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News