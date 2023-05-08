Eight dead as vehicle strikes bus queue outside migrant shelter

The death toll from a vehicle hitting a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in Texas has risen to eight, police said. Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval confirmed the eighth death, but said police were unsure whether Sunday morning’s collision in the border city was deliberate.

