Eid celebrations take place in Croke Park for third year in a row
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Hundreds attended the Muslim celebration of Eid in Croke Park Stadium, for the third year in a row. On Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Muslims remember Abraham and his willingness to sacrifice his son for God. It is one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar and follows the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
