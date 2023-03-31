Ed Sheeran performing at the 3Arena

Ed Sheeran performing at the 3Arena

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Ed Sheeran is back in Dublin to play the 3Arena, almost a year since his Croke Park stint.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News