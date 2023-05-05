Ed Sheeran makes a statement outside court in New York

Ed Sheeran makes a statement outside court in New York

Ed Sheeran makes a statement outside court in New York after being cleared by a jury in a copyright trial. Sheeran was accused of copying Marvin Gaye's song, Let's Get It On. The singer expressed that he 'very happy' with the outcome of the case, and hopes the jury's verdict would 'protect songwriters' across the world.

