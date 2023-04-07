Ed Byrne performs VR comedy show, but insists ‘a robot isn’t taking over my job’

Irish comedian Ed Byrne has performed a new comedy show that allows fans to watch him via a virtual reality (VR) headset, but insists that this new technology “isn’t taking over my job”. The 50-year-old completed a set at the well-known venue The Comedy Store in Soho, London, which was filmed using a 360-degree camera providing close-up views of Byrne and clear footage of the audience watching and laughing.