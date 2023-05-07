'Easiest money I ever made' – Conor McGregor gives 'coaching lessons' to defeated fighter

'Easiest money I ever made' – Conor McGregor gives 'coaching lessons' to defeated fighter

Johnny Brew

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to congratulate Aljamain Sterling.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News