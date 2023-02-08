Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

Video Team

A two-year-old child is pulled from the rubble as the death toll from the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria climbs past 9,400, making it the deadliest seismic event in more than a decade.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News