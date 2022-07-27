Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening

Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News