DUP leader calls Taoiseach's powersharing remarks 'unhelpful'

The DUP leader has said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s remarks on the Irish government’s plan to look at alternatives if Stormont is not brought back in the autumn were “unhelpful”. During his visit to Belfast last week Mr Varadkar said if powersharing is not restored: “At that point we have to start having conversations about alternatives, about plan B.” Outside Stormont castle on Thursday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I think the Taoiseach’s intervention was unhelpful. We’re not planning for failure. We want to get this right. And we’ll continue in our engagement with the government to do so."