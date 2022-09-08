Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel to Balmoral after Queen falls ill
Sunday World Video Team
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have cancelled their planned appearance at the WellChild Awards on Thursday, after the Queen fell ill at Balmoral Castle.
