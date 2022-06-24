Duchess of Cambridge lends a hand in art session at children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge has lent a hand to youngsters with artwork at a children’s hospice telling one girl “don’t be shy” as the eight-year-old painted her hand. Kate, alongside her husband the Duke of Cambridge, visited East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices on Thursday, which was opened by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1989. The couple were greeted by cheers and a round of applause by school children from the region, who waved flags upon their arrival during Children’s Hospice Week. Kate has been patron of EACH for 10 years.