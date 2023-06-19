Dubliner became Ireland’s first gold medallist at the 2023 Special Olympics
Donal appeal for support
Bebe Rexha gets injured after fan throws phone at her during concert
Noah Trailer
'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans tell their stories and sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer
Yacht About It | Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht
coming home | Brendan Rodgers returns as Celtic manager with ‘long term’ vision
Dubliner became Ireland’s first gold medallist at the 2023 Special Olympics
legal pub-ble | Supermac’s founder in court battle with US authorities over Irish pub firm
so close | Rory McIlroy prepared to suffer as he narrowly misses out on another major
Bebe Rexha gets injured after fan throws phone at her during concert
final farewell | Eddie Rowley: Rock legend Christy Dignam’s final tour of his beloved Finglas
IN A SPIN | Dear Denise: I can’t get enough of washing machine sex–what positions can we try?
'SHOCKING ACCIDENT' | Family of Sligo mum-of-four killed in train accident say hearts go out to driver
RIP | Woman (70s) killed in crash after car hits ditch in Kilrush, Co Clare
AIR FAIL | Ryanair apologises to Israel for Tel Aviv ‘Palestine’ flight announcement gaffe
Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam
Dublin celebrates the annual Bloomsday tradition
Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil
Man charged with murder of three people after stabbing attacks in Nottingham
Conor McGregor denies allegation he sexually assaulted a woman at NBA Finals
Garda Technical Bureau arrives at house in Raheny, Dublin
INQUIRY | George Nkencho’s family to hear findings of Gsoc’s inquiry into fatal shooting
INCENDIARY | ‘Malicious fires’ damage acres of woodland at Wicklow nature reserve
Rus-tling | Irish gangs stealing valuable farm equipment to sell on the Russian black market
time up? | Roy Curtis: The walls are closing in on Stephen Kenny
Get real | John Aldridge: Stephen Kenny’s removal won’t solve Ireland’s problems
TEE-RIFIC | Leona Maguire wins second LPGA Tour title with victory in Michigan
kourt it out | Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian amid claims Blink-182 pregnancy reveal was ‘staged’
two for joy | Donegal and Westmeath Lotto players split €12.7m jackpot prize
DUBS ON TOUR | Dessie Farrell happy if Dublin must travel outside Croke Park for All-Ireland quarter-final
SAM BLOW | Kevin McStay offers no excuses for Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC setback against Cork
GREEN AND BEAR IT | Stephen Kenny insists he will see out Ireland contract despite losing Euro start
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed