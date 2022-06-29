Dublin street tour shows capital from eyes of those affected by homelessness

Dublin street tour shows capital from eyes of those affected by homelessness© Johnny Brew

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Secret Street Tours has been providing a look at Dublin City through the eyes of someone affected by homelessness. Shane Howell, of Secret Street Tours, spoke to Independent.ie about his seven years on the streets, and how he uses that experience to provide a unique perspective on the capital.

