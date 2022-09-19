Dublin Fire Brigade called to car fire in West Dublin

The car went on fire on the Greenhills Road, Tallaght in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a car that went up in flames in west Dublin overnight and prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby vehicles.

A fire engine was returning from another incident and “happened to be close by” when the car went on fire on the Greenhills Road, Tallaght in the early hours of Monday morning.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Video footage of the incident shows a firefighter extinguishing the flames, which engulfed the entire vehicle.

The Dublin Fire Brigade shared photos and clips of the blaze online, adding that there has been a “downward trend” in vehicular fires over the past 3 years.

In a tweet, they said: “In 2021 we responded to 714 vehicles on fire, which was 5pc of fire calls in the year. This is showing a downward trend in a three-year period. This includes all types of vehicles.”