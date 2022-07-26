Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney

Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Four Dublin Fire Brigade crews are responding to a large gorse fire in South Dublin. The fire broke out in the Killiney area and the emergency services were alerted shortly after 6pm.

