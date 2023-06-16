Dublin celebrates the annual Bloomsday tradition

Dublin celebrates the annual Bloomsday tradition

Events around Dublin during the annual Bloomsday celebrations. Bloomsday is a celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, observed annually worldwide on June 16, the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904, the date of his first outing with his wife-to-be Nora Barnacle. The day is named after its protagonist Leopold Bloom.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News