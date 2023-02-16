DSPCA rescue two helpless little puppies found dumped on a pile of rubbish

DSPCA rescue two helpless little puppies found dumped on a pile of rubbish

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

DSPCA rescue two helpless little puppies found dumped on a pile of rubbish

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News