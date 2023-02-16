DSPCA rescue two helpless little puppies found dumped on a pile of rubbish
Avril KinsellaVideo Team
DSPCA rescue two helpless little puppies found dumped on a pile of rubbish
Popular Videos
Lovebirds | Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart
Galway pier tragedy: Funeral of John Keenan takes place
Married woman who decapitated her victim physically attacks lawyer in court
Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82
Care home resident, 85, takes on world’s fastest zipline
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
RIP | Man (50s) dies two weeks after being hit by car in Waterford
TRANS ROW | Enoch Burke accuses appeal court of putting ‘gun to my head’ in tense exchange
Big Loss | Ireland dealt injury blow as Tadhg Beirne is ruled out of Six Nations
gang busters | Dramatic photos show armed gardai raiding notorious Dundon-McCarthy stronghold in Limerick
'best of luck' | Andrew McGinley welcomes fundraising cycle set up in aid of ‘As Daragh Did’ charity
right here | British far-right extremist Tommy Robinson arrives in Dublin and says he ‘invited himself’
PET WARNING | DSPCA says two puppies were ‘left to die’ after being dumped in a rubbish pile
VINO FUNDS | Mick Wallace now says he is an ‘adviser’ to wine bars and gets income of €5.9k a year
Hair Care | Arsenal legend Thierry Henry left stunned by Micah Richards spending £30k a year on haircuts
Hig Change | Maura Higgins swaps long hair for ‘stunning’ new bob
More Videos
Care home resident, 85, takes on world’s fastest zipline
Lovebirds | Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart
Galway pier tragedy: Funeral of John Keenan takes place
Xavi plotting to nullify top talent Marcus Rashford
Full Swing trailer staring Rory McIlroy
Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey
Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82
Hundreds attend vigils in memory of Brianna Ghey
Rare Sumatran tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo
Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges
Care home resident, 85, takes on world’s fastest zipline
'Show' Time | Niall Horan announces new solo album ‘The Show’ – saying ‘it’s good to be back’
'ENDANGERMENT' | Man arrested after livestreaming car driving into Dublin anti-immigration protesters
road tragedy | Man (30s) dies following crash on N71 in Co Kerry
Dublin bust | Man (20s) arrested after gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis worth €240k in Dublin
‘Under the radar’ | Man held in €2.8m cocaine raid ‘a vital cog in network linked to Kinahans’, gardaí believe
sinister trolls | Norah Casey receives sinister threats following Aisling O’Loughlin anti-vax post
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed