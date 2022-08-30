DSPCA issue plea after fox gets trapped in football net

The DSPCA asked the public to put away their football nets when finished to “protect our wildlife”.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has asked the public to put away their sports equipment after a fox got caught in a football net overnight.

The animal charity shared a video on Tuesday morning which showed the animal looking frightened as she struggled to break free from the tangled net.

DSPCA ambulance driver Shane helped free the fox, who was under “awful stress”.

Read more Foxes get stranded at Baldoyle estuary sandbanks

The DSPCA also asked the public to put away their football nets when finished to “protect our wildlife”.

In a tweet, they wrote: “The stress this poor fox went through was just awful.

“Thankfully our ambulance driver Shane was able to cut her free. Again we are PLEADING with the public asking families, schools & colleges to put football nets away after play & protect our #wildlife! #football #nets #animal”