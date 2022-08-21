Drought declared in parts of England

Sunday World Video Team

A drought has been declared for parts of England following the driest summer for 50 years. The conditions, which have almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall all summer, have prompted the National Drought Group to move parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England into official drought status. The change could lead to more measures such as hosepipe bans but the Environment Agency has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.

