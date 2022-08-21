Drone footage of magma flowing from a heart-shaped crater at Fagradalsfjall volcano, Iceland

Drone footage of magma flowing from a heart-shaped crater at Fagradalsfjall volcano, Iceland

Sunday World Video Team

Magma flows from a heart-shaped crater as lava spews from the volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, following an eruption from a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 35 miles from the capital city of Reykjavic, the eruption has been ongoing from the 3rd August 2022.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News