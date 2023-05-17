Driver jailed after killing mother while ‘showing off’ at 110mph in Range Rover

A driver who killed a mother while “showing off” at speeds of up to 110mph in his Range Rover has been jailed, as police released CCTV footage of the crash. Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, and their friend Zamarod Arif, then aged 26, home from a night out in west London when he lost control. Ms Ozden died of her injuries, while Kazem later had his left leg amputated below the knee, after the pair were thrown from the vehicle as it ploughed through a Tesla car park, ending up on a west London railway track. Ms Arif, who was the only one wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries – including a broken arm and leg – in the crash near Ealing in the early hours of August 22. There were gasps and sobs from members of Ms Ozden’s family as CCTV footage of the incident was played at Isleworth Crown Court, west London, on Wednesday.