Driver caught using elbow to steer car transporter on motorway

Driver caught steering huge car transporter with just his elbow by police in unmarked National Highways HGV cab. The driver was seemingly oblivious to the police officers as they drove alongside him on the M40 in one of National Highways’ unmarked HGV cabs. But he quickly put both hands firmly on the wheel when they caught his attention – and notified their colleagues travelling behind to pull the vehicle over. Footage of a number of shocking incidents captured by police officers in the unmarked cabs has been released by National Highways today ahead of a week of action along the length of the M1.