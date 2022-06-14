Dramatic video captures moment vehicle caught fire at Dublin Airport

Thick, black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky as flames engulf the vehicle. The airport's Police and Fire Service responded to the fire that occurred in the apron at Terminal 2. A DAA spokesman said: "Our Airport Police & Fire Service has responded to a ground handling vehicle on fire on the apron. “The fire has been extinguished but it had set off alarms in the terminal. However, no passengers were evacuated." The spokesperson added that they are monitoring the effects of the smoke on air traffic operations.