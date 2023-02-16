Dramatic moment in which two heroic staff members face down two hammer wielding thugs
Darren HalleyVideo Team
A spokesman for the company said, ‘The two men who foiled the robbery were exceptionally brave, it happened yesterday afternoon but that’s really all I can say.’ A Garda spokesman told Meath Live, ‘Gardaí are aware of the attempted taking of three motorcycles that occurred at approximately 3pm yesterday, Wednesday, 15th of February 2023 in Ashbourne Business Park, Co Meath.
