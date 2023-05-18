Dramatic footage of an e-scooter explosion in a kitchen

Dramatic footage of an e-scooter explosion in a kitchen has been released to highlight the risks around charging batteries. London Fire Brigade (LFB) published the video showing the moment an e-scooter catches fire while plugged in at a house in Brent, north-west London on Saturday. It takes just seconds for the room to be filled with flames and smoke. Security guard Dell Williams, 37, was charging the e-scooter that he bought a fortnight earlier after seeing a listing on online marketplace Gumtree. Neither he nor the other tenants living in the property were near the kitchen when the fire occurred. He said: “I just want to thank the Lord that we managed to get out of there in one piece. I am so grateful to be alive.

