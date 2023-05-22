Double amputee climber Hari Budha Magar makes history on Mount Everest

Double amputee climber Hari Budha Magar makes history on Mount Everest

A former Gurkha soldier who lost both his legs in Afghanistan has reached the top of Mount Everest, making mountaineering history. Hari Budha Magar, 43, has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to summit the world's tallest mountain. The veteran arrived at Everest on April 17, exactly 13 years since his legs were destroyed by an IED in Afghanistan in 2010.

