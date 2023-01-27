Don’t stay silent over racial discrimination, warns Holocaust survivor

Don’t stay silent over racial discrimination, warns Holocaust survivor

Video Team

A Holocaust survivor has warned Britons to be vigilant against anti-semitism as the country marks Holocaust Memorial Day by remembring the genocide of six millions Jews during the Second World War. John Dobai, 89, survived the war as a child in Budapest, Hungary but lost five family members – two grandfathers, two aunts and a cousin, who was just 17. Mr Dobai has lived in Britain since 1948 and, speaking from his home in Kew, west London, he told the PA News Agency that antisemitism is as prominent in modern Britain as it has ever been.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News