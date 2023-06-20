(Don't Publish) New Ireland to France ferry has 42 pet-friendly cabins

(Don't Publish) New Ireland to France ferry has 42 pet-friendly cabins

Olivia Lynott

New Ireland to France Stena Vision ferry has 42 pet-friendly cabins.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News