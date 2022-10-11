Donegal man speaks about rescue efforts at scene of explosion in Creeslough that killed ten

Donegal man speaks about rescue efforts at scene of explosion in Creeslough that killed ten

Sunday World Video Team

A Co Donegal man has spoken about frantic rescue efforts at the scene of an explosion in Creeslough that killed 10 people.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News