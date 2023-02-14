Donegal dad recreate Sam Smith latex look at home

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Donegal Daddy (@donegaldaddy on TikTok) has amassed 1.9 million views on the hilarious video, and almost 35,000 followers on his account, where he chronicles life with daughters Gracie and Kate. The father-of-two’s content gives viewers a warm and funny glimpse at his family's life. Scroll through his TikTok account and you’ll find everything from skits like the red-carpet recreation to information on airfrying a chicken.

