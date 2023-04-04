Donaldson has ‘no regrets’ on walkout from Good Friday Agreement negotiations

Twenty-five years after walking out of the Good Friday Agreement peace talks, Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted he has "no regrets". The current DUP leader was a senior member of the Ulster Unionists’ negotiating delegation in 1998. But hours before the historic accord was struck, the Lagan Valley MP famously left Castle Buildings at Stormont in protest at what his party was about to sign up to. He refused to back a deal that proposed the early release of paramilitary prisoners but did not include firm commitments to decommission terrorist weapons. The former Ulster Defence Regiment soldier also had concerns about the establishment of a commission on the future of policing and the prospect of the Royal Ulster Constabulary being disbanded.