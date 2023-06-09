Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling classified documents

Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling classified documents

Former US president Donald Trump said he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment which would ignite a federal prosecution and provide arguably the most perilous of legal threats against the former president. US media outlets said the indictment covered seven counts, Mr Trump said he is due in court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon – making him the first former US president to face federal criminal charges.

