Donald Trump reinstated to Facebook after two-year ban

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former US president Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the January 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post on Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules. Mr Trump, in a post on his own social media network, condemned Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

