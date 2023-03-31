Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Video Team

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. It is the first ever criminal case against a former US president and a jolt to Mr Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

