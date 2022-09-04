Donald Trump holds first campaign rally since Mar-a-Lago raid

Sunday World Video Team

Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party shifted to general election mode on Saturday night during the former president’s first rally since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago club. He called the raid “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history” and “a travesty of justice”.

