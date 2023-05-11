Donald Trump has vowed to appeal against a jury's verdict in sexual abuse civil case

Donald Trump has vowed to appeal against a jury's verdict in sexual abuse civil case

Former US president Donald Trump has vowed to appeal against a jury's verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing a newspaper columnist.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News