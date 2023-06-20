Dom Joly talks about ‘vast challenges’ facing people in war-torn Ukraine

Interview with comedian and writer Dom Joly, who speaks about his journey to southern Ukraine to meet families who have survived months of intense fighting on the front line of the war. The Save the Children ambassador – who grew up in Beirut during Lebanon’s civil war - visited the city of Mykolaiv and surrounding villages, which have been subjected to relentless shelling and missile attacks, forcing thousands to flee. Houses and schools are still destroyed, and the area is littered with mines, meaning many farming communities in this agricultural region have lost their livelihoods and now live in poverty.