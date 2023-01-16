paws for thought | 

Dogs Trust brighten up Blue Monday with adorable pups who found forever homes in 2022

The charity released a video today of just some of the 664 doggies who were successfully rehomed

Avril Kinsella & Daragh KeanySunday World Video Team

Check out Dogs Trust for more info on how to help

Latest News