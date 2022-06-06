Dogs take part in ‘corgi derby’ at racecourse for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Ten dogs have taken part in the first “corgi derby” at a racecourse as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The corgis, the Queen’s favourite breed, took to the track at Musselburgh Race Course in East Lothian on Sunday, in a close race that resulted in a photo finish.

