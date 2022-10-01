Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
Popular Videos
Ah, go on | Father Ted fans get nostalgic after clip of beloved priests reuniting goes viral
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
'Gentle giant' | Wife of bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr jailed for murder posts TikTok tribute
court battle | Watch: Trailer released of new film of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Watch MoreMore Videos
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
Ah, go on | Father Ted fans get nostalgic after clip of beloved priests reuniting goes viral
court battle | Watch: Trailer released of new film of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Shocking CCTV footage shows catalytic converter stolen from car in Dublin
Headlines
guns fired | Mikel Arteta identifies his key man as Arsenal beat Tottenham
'altercation' | Coroner returns ‘narrative verdict’ into death of Gorey man Philip Doyle
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
heartbreak | Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave
RIP | Funeral of stabbed Thomas O’Halloran hears he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
'huge news' | Residents of Co Dublin town have been urged to check lottery tickets
new arrival | Mum with cystic fibrosis has miracle baby giving hope to others
fight continues | Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
DEATH OF A LEGEND | My boyhood idol Brian Mullins was a great mentor when I entered Dublin squad at 19
Laid to rest | Gangster John Paul Brennan’s young son tells his funeral he was the ‘best da ever’
More Videos
Rapper Coolio dies aged 59
Government could intervene in new year to help people’s finances, says Varadkar
Heaton-Harris and Coveney positive over restoration of powersharing talks at Stormont
Stormzy criticises use of diversity as a 'buzzword' as he wins AIM Award
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
Driver has lucky escape after car overturns in Co Longford
lined up | Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host according to reports
CRIME WORLD | Episode 160: The day I came face to face with a killer
derby day | Pep Guardiola wants his players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby
rat trap | Coke dealer blames ex-UVF boss Paul Gray for grassing him up to cops to save his own skin
outspoken | Colm Meaney says ‘Mary Lou McDonald can win support of unionists’ ahead of united Ireland event
double delight | Mum reveals how miracle conjoined twins were almost killed by Covid weeks after birth
Derry Girl | Former You’re A Star contestant Mickey Joe Harte ‘made a mistake’ leaving major label
tragic death | Tributes paid to pensioner who loses battle for life after being hit by reversing car
bluie blood | New Chelsea boss lines up €59m Christophe Nkunku move after ‘secret’ medical tests
big battle | How keeping away from Man City’s Erling Haaland is the best way to keep him quiet
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed