Dog knocked down and thrown in ditch

‘My Lovely Horse Rescue’ animal welfare organization battle to save the life of a dog-which they have named David Bowie- who was knocked down somewhere in the midlands, breaking his leg. The dog was found in a ditch on Wednesday. Southview Veterinary Hospital Tipperary are very concerned that he can’t stand himself. “He has a possible fractured scapula. He has calmed down and is learning to trust. If you can donate, we would be so grateful,” the group pleaded. Courtesy of My Lovely Horse Rescue