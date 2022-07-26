Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Sunday World Video Team

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in Archie Battersbee’s best interests. Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson considered arguments at a hearing last week. Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, had mounted an appeal bid after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treatment.

