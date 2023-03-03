Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of fatally shooting wife and son
Video Team
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder on Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unravelling of a powerful southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.
