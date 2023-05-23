Disgraced broadcaster and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Disgraced broadcaster and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News