Directing Creed III was a 'transformative experience' says Michael B. Jordan

Directing Creed III was a 'transformative experience' says Michael B. Jordan

Video Team

Interview with Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors about the third instalment in the Creed franchise, which is also Jordan's directorial debut.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News