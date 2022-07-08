Derek Chisora dons Boris Johnson mask at Pulev rematch weigh-in

Derek Chisora dons Boris Johnson mask at Pulev rematch weigh-in

Sunday World Video Team

Former British heavyweight champion Derek Chisora takes to the stage in a Boris Johnson mask at the official weigh-in ahead of his fight with Kubrat Pulev at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Asked if he had a message to give assembled fans, Chisora said: "I think Boris Johnson should stay in Number 10," after previously avowing his support for the outgoing Prime Minister at a press conference on Thursday.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News