Derek Chisora dons Boris Johnson mask at Pulev rematch weigh-in
Sunday World Video Team
Former British heavyweight champion Derek Chisora takes to the stage in a Boris Johnson mask at the official weigh-in ahead of his fight with Kubrat Pulev at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Asked if he had a message to give assembled fans, Chisora said: "I think Boris Johnson should stay in Number 10," after previously avowing his support for the outgoing Prime Minister at a press conference on Thursday.
