Delighted boss Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of the season

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool turned in their best display of the season after a thumping 6-1 win at troubled relegation battlers Leeds. Klopp’s side halted a five-game winless run in all competitions in emphatic fashion as Leeds were put to the sword at Elland Road.

