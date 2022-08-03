Declan Donnelly bids emotional farewell to brother

Declan Donnelly bids emotional farewell to brother

Sunday World Video Team

Declan Donnelly carries his brother's coffin into St Mary's Cathedral, Newcastle. Father Dermott Donnelly was a much-loved priest. Declan was later seen embracing his on-stage partner Ant McPartlin after the service.

