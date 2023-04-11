Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille

Two more bodies have been found following an explosion that caused a building to collapse in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to four. Rescuers are continuing to search the rubble for four more people who remain unaccounted for. Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement.

